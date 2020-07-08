All apartments in Chesterfield County
4212 Frederick Farms Drive
4212 Frederick Farms Drive

4212 Frederick Farms Drive · No Longer Available
4212 Frederick Farms Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23112

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Midlothian Rancher - This 1440 sq ft rancher has plenty of room for you. Open from the large living room with new laminate wood floors to the family room with cathedral ceilings. The kitchen between includes range, new refrigerator, new dishwasher. Walkin utility room with washer and dryer (as-is) Ceiling fans throughout the home will assist with your utility bills. Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or rear deck. Storage shed. All convenient to shopping along Hull St (360). No Smokers please. Pet friendly for one small (50 lb or less) pet. $500 pet deposit and $40/ mo pet rent.
We are seeking tenants with income 3 times the rent amount and no unpaid housing / utility judgements / evictions. Online Application fee is $50 per adult. Contact us today for Your showing!

(RLNE1943729)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 4212 Frederick Farms Drive have any available units?
4212 Frederick Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chesterfield County, VA.
What amenities does 4212 Frederick Farms Drive have?
Some of 4212 Frederick Farms Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Frederick Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Frederick Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Frederick Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Frederick Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Frederick Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 4212 Frederick Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Frederick Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 Frederick Farms Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Frederick Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 4212 Frederick Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Frederick Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 4212 Frederick Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Frederick Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Frederick Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Frederick Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4212 Frederick Farms Drive has units with air conditioning.
