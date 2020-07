Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to Aura at Towne Place, a new community in the heart of Greenbrier that exudes city convenience and modern comfort. Aura glows with striking finishes at every turn, from hardwood floors and garden baths, to private patios and balconies - even granite countertops in every home. With a wide array of 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Style Floor Plans that will fit your needs.