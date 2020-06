Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY CONDO IN TOWNE PARK @ GOOSE CREEK IN WEST CHESAPEAKE! ENJOY THE CAREFREE CONDO LIFESTYLE! LARGE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS - 2-STORY -1970 SQ FT. - 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE- WONDERFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN! HUGE MASTER W/LARGE MASTER BATH - JETTED TUB & SEPERATE SHOWER! GEORGOUS KITCHEN WITH LARGE CENTER ISLAND! JACK-AND -JILL BATH BETWEEN THE OTHER 2 BEDROOMS FOR CONVENIENCE. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD WITH MAINTENANCE FREE PRIVACY FENCE AND PATIO! GREAT LOCATION TO INTERSTATE AND ALL SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND SO MUCH MORE! MUST SEE THIS HOME! APPLY AT: WWW.RCVIRGINIA.COM

Schools are Southwestern Elementary, Jolliff Middle, & Western Branch High / Located in Town Park @ Goose Creek