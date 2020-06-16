1523 Linden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking e-payments garage

****Beautiful 4 Bedroom with First Floor Bedroom - Located on the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach line. This home offer quick access to the all that Hampton Roads has to offer. Just off of Military Hwy, this home is minutes to I-64, I-264, Military bases, and tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Built in 2013, this beautiful home is move in ready and boasts, an open floor plan, first floor bedroom and full bath, updated kitchen, attached garage, and fenced yard with deck. This home also offers many extras to include: 2nd floor laundry, walk in closets, stainless steel appliance package, granite counters, master suite with tray ceiling and attached bath. This home is a must see and can be the perfect place for you and your family to call home. With all this property has to offer, it won't be available long.



No Pets Allowed



