1523 Linden Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1523 Linden Avenue

1523 Linden Avenue · (757) 395-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1523 Linden Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23325
Norfolk Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1523 Linden Avenue · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
e-payments
garage
****Beautiful 4 Bedroom with First Floor Bedroom - Located on the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach line. This home offer quick access to the all that Hampton Roads has to offer. Just off of Military Hwy, this home is minutes to I-64, I-264, Military bases, and tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Built in 2013, this beautiful home is move in ready and boasts, an open floor plan, first floor bedroom and full bath, updated kitchen, attached garage, and fenced yard with deck. This home also offers many extras to include: 2nd floor laundry, walk in closets, stainless steel appliance package, granite counters, master suite with tray ceiling and attached bath. This home is a must see and can be the perfect place for you and your family to call home. With all this property has to offer, it won't be available long.

Call today for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas. Interested in submitting an application? Apply online at :

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
5394 Kemps River Dr., Ste 103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Leasing: (757) 395-4274

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com- Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4841991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Linden Avenue have any available units?
1523 Linden Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesapeake, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 1523 Linden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Linden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesapeake.
Does 1523 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Linden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1523 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 Linden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1523 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1523 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Linden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
