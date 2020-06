Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wow, welcome to your new home. This property is charming and cozy. It has fresh paint throughout and is in like-new condition. It has a beautiful backyard, its close to the interstate and shopping.The home has central air and a washer and dryer. Make this your last move. Call the owner directly for a viewing today.