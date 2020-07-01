3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE

Amenities
Luxury almost brand new home in Dumfries, VA. Only 2 minutes away driving to I-95. Beautifully upgraded end unit townhouse/condo in a nice area. Great open floor plan with a lot of natural light. Hardwood floor in living room, dining area and kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with luxury bathroom and 2 walk-in closets located on the second floor. The second floor has 2 more bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Separate laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and sink. Home is located a few minutes from I-95 and commuter lot. Close to Quantico Base, Fort Belvoir and about 35 minutes from Pentagon. IT IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY!!~~