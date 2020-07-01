All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE

3556 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3556 Briarwood Drive, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Luxury almost brand new home in Dumfries, VA. Only 2 minutes away driving to I-95. Beautifully upgraded end unit townhouse/condo in a nice area. Great open floor plan with a lot of natural light. Hardwood floor in living room, dining area and kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with luxury bathroom and 2 walk-in closets located on the second floor. The second floor has 2 more bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Separate laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and sink. Home is located a few minutes from I-95 and commuter lot. Close to Quantico Base, Fort Belvoir and about 35 minutes from Pentagon. IT IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY!!~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3556 BRIARWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia