Cherry Hill, VA
3456 BELLEPLAIN COURT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

3456 BELLEPLAIN COURT

3456 Belleplain Court · No Longer Available
Location

3456 Belleplain Court, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

Property Amenities
Nice, clean, three level TH newly painted with new carpet; Kitchen cabinets freshly painted and new hardware added; Gas stove. Deck off of the family room and a fenced backyard with patio. Tenants will be responsible for paying a $7.00 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the utility and maintenance reduction program to help save 5% to 15% of the heating/AC bill as well as create a clean and healthy living environment. Please note: Applicants must have good credit score, good payment history, steady employment, low debt to income ratio. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

