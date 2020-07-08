3456 BELLEPLAIN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Nice, clean, three level TH newly painted with new carpet; Kitchen cabinets freshly painted and new hardware added; Gas stove. Deck off of the family room and a fenced backyard with patio. Tenants will be responsible for paying a $7.00 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the utility and maintenance reduction program to help save 5% to 15% of the heating/AC bill as well as create a clean and healthy living environment. Please note: Applicants must have good credit score, good payment history, steady employment, low debt to income ratio. No pets allowed.