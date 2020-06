3352 CAPE MAY COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHECK OUT THIS THREE LEVEL COLONIAL TOWN HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO, FT. BELVOIR, QUANTICO AND ALL MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES! LARGE ROOM SIZES THROUGHOUT! FEATURING GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN AND SUNROOM BUMPOUT. NEW UPGRADED CARPET THROUGHOUT REMAINDER. THE OVERSIZED KITCHEN OFFERS FORMAL AND INFORMAL EATING AREAS. THE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS CATHEDRAL CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSET AND A PRIVATE BATH. FINISHED RECREATION ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL WITH FULL BATH AND ANOTHER ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A 4TH BEDROOM (NTC)/MEDIA/OFFICE/STORAGE. LARGE FULLY FENCED REAR YARD THAT BACKS TO WOODS. NICE DECK. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8.