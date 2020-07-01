All apartments in Cherry Hill
3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE
3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE

3219 Antrim Circle
Location

3219 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! You'll enjoy living in this end unit townhome that backs to trees with lots of natural light and seclusion in Wayside Village. As you enter your oasis, you are greeted by a bedroom, full bathroom, family room and large laundry/storage room. Next, you walk up to the main living area with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, tile and hardwood flooring, sunroom, deck, living room and dining room. Finally, it's time to walk up to tranquility on the bedroom level with two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and the master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, custom closet, master bathroom features a large Roman shower and a large vanity with dual sinks. Close proximity to commuter lot, VRE Rippon station, I-95, Wegmans, Wal-Mart, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center and other entertainment. Closest Military Installations - Quantico, Fort Belvoirior and Pentagon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE have any available units?
3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE have?
Some of 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

