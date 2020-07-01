3219 ANTRIM CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome Home! You'll enjoy living in this end unit townhome that backs to trees with lots of natural light and seclusion in Wayside Village. As you enter your oasis, you are greeted by a bedroom, full bathroom, family room and large laundry/storage room. Next, you walk up to the main living area with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, tile and hardwood flooring, sunroom, deck, living room and dining room. Finally, it's time to walk up to tranquility on the bedroom level with two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and the master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, custom closet, master bathroom features a large Roman shower and a large vanity with dual sinks. Close proximity to commuter lot, VRE Rippon station, I-95, Wegmans, Wal-Mart, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center and other entertainment. Closest Military Installations - Quantico, Fort Belvoirior and Pentagon.