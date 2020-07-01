3065 Antrim Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363



This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops. The community features swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and is a short drive from Quantico Station and Fort Belvoir. This spacious home includes updated kitchen and appliances, walkout basement (with 4th br), recreation room, two assigned parking spaces, and a deck that overlooks a large fenced-in yard and treeline. Close to Stonebridge Potomac Town Center, Ali Krieger Sports Complex, and I-95. Convenient access to Metro bus.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245363

Property Id 245363



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5647622)