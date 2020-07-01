All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

3065 Antrim Circle

3065 Antrim Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363

This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops. The community features swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and is a short drive from Quantico Station and Fort Belvoir. This spacious home includes updated kitchen and appliances, walkout basement (with 4th br), recreation room, two assigned parking spaces, and a deck that overlooks a large fenced-in yard and treeline. Close to Stonebridge Potomac Town Center, Ali Krieger Sports Complex, and I-95. Convenient access to Metro bus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245363
Property Id 245363

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5647622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 Antrim Circle have any available units?
3065 Antrim Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3065 Antrim Circle have?
Some of 3065 Antrim Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3065 Antrim Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3065 Antrim Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 Antrim Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3065 Antrim Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 3065 Antrim Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3065 Antrim Circle offers parking.
Does 3065 Antrim Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3065 Antrim Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 Antrim Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3065 Antrim Circle has a pool.
Does 3065 Antrim Circle have accessible units?
No, 3065 Antrim Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 Antrim Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3065 Antrim Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3065 Antrim Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3065 Antrim Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

