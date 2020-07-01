3065 Antrim Circle

Amenities
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363
This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops. The community features swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and is a short drive from Quantico Station and Fort Belvoir. This spacious home includes updated kitchen and appliances, walkout basement (with 4th br), recreation room, two assigned parking spaces, and a deck that overlooks a large fenced-in yard and treeline. Close to Stonebridge Potomac Town Center, Ali Krieger Sports Complex, and I-95. Convenient access to Metro bus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245363
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5647622)