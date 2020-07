Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CHARMING NEWLY REMOLDED TWO LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME! Conveniently located off or Rt 1, close to shopping and restaurants, commuter roads.

2-Level townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in Georgetown Village subdivision with updated kitchen and bathrooms! Home is in great shape, Open kitchen floor plan, new floors and paint, Fenced in backyard with shed! Email for more details or to schedule a tour.