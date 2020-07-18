All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE

2908 Truffle Oak Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2908 Truffle Oak Pl, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three level garage townhouse for rent starting April 1st .The home oozes pride of ownership. You get two master bedroom suites on the upper floor, walk-in closet, very large master bath, washer and dryer, hardwood floors on main level, center island kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Gas Stove! The lower level has a flex room with full bath. Could be used as a bedroom or a home office. $50 Application fee, Also,owner will allow one pet dog or cat, non-smokers, and applicant must have 650 score of better. Once application approved,$1000 deposit and one months rent when lease is signed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have any available units?
2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have?
Some of 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE offers parking.
Does 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have a pool?
No, 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill Apartments with BalconiesCherry Hill Apartments with Pools
Cherry Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MD
District Heights, MDDunn Loring, VACapitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDSugarland Run, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia