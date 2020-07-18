2908 TRUFFLE OAK PLACE

Amenities
Three level garage townhouse for rent starting April 1st .The home oozes pride of ownership. You get two master bedroom suites on the upper floor, walk-in closet, very large master bath, washer and dryer, hardwood floors on main level, center island kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Gas Stove! The lower level has a flex room with full bath. Could be used as a bedroom or a home office. $50 Application fee, Also,owner will allow one pet dog or cat, non-smokers, and applicant must have 650 score of better. Once application approved,$1000 deposit and one months rent when lease is signed.