Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Just Like New Townhome in Potomac Shores. Built in 2018! This luxury townhome has many upgrades to include a gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors. Enjoy all the incredible amenities at Potomac Shores to include the outdoor pool, golf course, state of the art gym, and clubhouse. The new VRE station is coming soon!