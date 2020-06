17413 COSGROVE WAY.

Amenities

LIGHT-FILLED WALKOUT BASEMENT FOR RENT IN NEWLY CONSTRUCTED TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM W/ WINDOW AND IMPECCABLE FULL BATHROOM. ENJOY A SPACIOUS REC ROOM WITH REAR ENTRANCE SLIDER WHICH OPENS TO A BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED, LOW-MAINTENANCE FENCED PATIO. TENANT WILL HAVE ACCESS TO A GOURMET KITCHEN ON THE MAIN LEVEL. PARKING SPACE, AND AMENITIES INCLUDED WITH RENT. UTILITIES SPLIT W/ OWNER-OCCUPANT WHO IS A 26-YEAR OLD YOUNG PROFESSIONAL FEMALE. w/d in unit no smoking off-street parking private bath private room Unfurnished Basement With a bedroom, Full Bath, and Living Room in a 3 level town homeWall to wall carpet. Private fenced in big back yard with separate entrance.Shared gourmet kitchen and dining room. Nice neighborhood. Two blocks from Walmart.Four blocks from super markets/Drug stores, and shopping centers.Public transportation access.Conveniently located close to I-95/Rt-1Walking distance to Kiss and Ride parking lot. Security Deposit and background check required.Outside smoking OK.No pets please.