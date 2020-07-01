All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 17356 SLIGO LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
17356 SLIGO LOOP
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:14 AM

17356 SLIGO LOOP

17356 Sligo Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17356 Sligo Loop, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome Home! 17376 Sligo Loop, is located in Dumfries's desirable neighborhood of Wayside Village! Almost 2000 Square Feet of living space. This townhome features 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath. The updated kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and quality appliances. From the kitchen, walk out to the large deck where you can spend many hours of entertaining. The Master Bedroom Suite has an updated bathroom and walk-in closet. On the lower level you will find a finished Walk-Out Basement that features a huge Family Room, Bonus Room, Full Bathroom and Laundry Room. The home will be Freshly Painted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17356 SLIGO LOOP have any available units?
17356 SLIGO LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17356 SLIGO LOOP have?
Some of 17356 SLIGO LOOP's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17356 SLIGO LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
17356 SLIGO LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17356 SLIGO LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 17356 SLIGO LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 17356 SLIGO LOOP offer parking?
No, 17356 SLIGO LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 17356 SLIGO LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17356 SLIGO LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17356 SLIGO LOOP have a pool?
No, 17356 SLIGO LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 17356 SLIGO LOOP have accessible units?
No, 17356 SLIGO LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 17356 SLIGO LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 17356 SLIGO LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17356 SLIGO LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 17356 SLIGO LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia