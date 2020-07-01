17356 SLIGO LOOP

Amenities

Welcome Home! 17376 Sligo Loop, is located in Dumfries's desirable neighborhood of Wayside Village! Almost 2000 Square Feet of living space. This townhome features 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath. The updated kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and quality appliances. From the kitchen, walk out to the large deck where you can spend many hours of entertaining. The Master Bedroom Suite has an updated bathroom and walk-in closet. On the lower level you will find a finished Walk-Out Basement that features a huge Family Room, Bonus Room, Full Bathroom and Laundry Room. The home will be Freshly Painted!