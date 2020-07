Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

**Short Term Lease Can be An Option***Amazing Opportunity to rent this Large End-unit TH over 2000 sq ft, many renovations with fresh paint, HDW floors main level, Carpeted floors in most upper bedroom areas, and basement rooms except Laundry room. Modern fixtures, new concrete patio under deck with fenced back yard. Commuter bus service available, Park and Ride lots with in short distance. I95, Hwy 1, Quantico MCB near by and VRE.