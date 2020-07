Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Price Drop!Freshly painted! More photos uploaded! Ready to be rented! Spacious- End Unit Townhouse with a 2 CAR GARAGE. Extended floor plan with a lovely SUN-ROOM and deck on main level. STAINLESS STEEL appliances and GRANITE counter-tops in gourmet- like kitchen. Finished Lower level rec room with separate laundry. Just minutes away from VRE, 95 Express Lane, Park & Ride, Quantico Marine Base , Ft Belvoir, and shopping.