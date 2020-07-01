All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
17005 TAKEAWAY LANE
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:09 PM

17005 TAKEAWAY LANE

17005 Takeaway Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17005 Takeaway Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Levels single family 4 bdrm/3.5 bath, newly painted home with Finished walkout Basement that includes a full bath.~ Gourmet Kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances Energy Efficient, large island with bar seating.~ Open Floor Plan, Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gorgeous trey ceiling in the master bedroom. Built in Surround Sound, Stereo, Security System, Walk Out basement and 2-car (tandum) garage.~ Beautiful deck off the family room to enjoy the warmer weather, Community boasts a Jack Nicklaus Designed Golf Course, Clubhouse, Shops and Restaurants in a Town Center Setting, Marina, VRE Station and so much more. Available for Lease Option or Owner Financing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE have any available units?
17005 TAKEAWAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE have?
Some of 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17005 TAKEAWAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE offers parking.
Does 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE have a pool?
No, 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17005 TAKEAWAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia