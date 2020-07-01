17005 TAKEAWAY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Levels single family 4 bdrm/3.5 bath, newly painted home with Finished walkout Basement that includes a full bath.~ Gourmet Kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances Energy Efficient, large island with bar seating.~ Open Floor Plan, Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Gorgeous trey ceiling in the master bedroom. Built in Surround Sound, Stereo, Security System, Walk Out basement and 2-car (tandum) garage.~ Beautiful deck off the family room to enjoy the warmer weather, Community boasts a Jack Nicklaus Designed Golf Course, Clubhouse, Shops and Restaurants in a Town Center Setting, Marina, VRE Station and so much more. Available for Lease Option or Owner Financing