16969 TAKEAWAY LANE

Available July 1st, 2020. No Pets, Non-smokers, Very Good Credit a Must. This is a Ryan Venice floor-plan with morning room and deck. Three finished levels, four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a full finished rec room and office nook. Linen Glazed Kitchen Cabinets, granite counters, under counter lighting, wood floors on the entire main level. Four bedrooms upstairs as well as the laundry room, the basement has a huge storage room as well. Nice house in Potomac Shores. Owners pays the HOA Fee. So you get 150/150 internet service, outdoor pool, trails and access to the gym once you move in. If interested in leasing this home please reach out to your agent or to us. We will send you a special LeaseLink~ so renters can apply. RentSpree will then walk applicants through the entire application process.