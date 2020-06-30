16941 CHESLEY PLACE

Amenities
Gorgeous 2,800+ sq ft End Unit Townhouse located in highly sought-after Rivers Oaks, just minutes from Route 1 (Jefferson Davis Highway), I95 N/S and Quantico. This freshly painted well-maintained home presents an Open Concept main level that features a gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless-steel appliances and large living room, dining room and half bath. The upper level provides a master suite with a sitting room, walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and two bedrooms with a full main bathroom. The lower level features rear and front entrances, 2 car garage, butler's pantry, recreation room and gas fireplace, and 4th Bedroom or bonus room with full bathroom. Additionally, the home is equipped with 2 Ring doorbells + video surveillance devices (tenant activation required); as well as two Honeywell WiFi enabled thermostats. Also, there is a children's play area just steps away from this lovely home. Pets allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit ($400.00 per pet). Good credit score, references and full-time employment (1 year +) are required.