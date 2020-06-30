All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

16941 CHESLEY PLACE

16941 Chelsey Place · No Longer Available
Location

16941 Chelsey Place, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 2,800+ sq ft End Unit Townhouse located in highly sought-after Rivers Oaks, just minutes from Route 1 (Jefferson Davis Highway), I95 N/S and Quantico. This freshly painted well-maintained home presents an Open Concept main level that features a gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless-steel appliances and large living room, dining room and half bath. The upper level provides a master suite with a sitting room, walk-in closet, separate shower and tub, and two bedrooms with a full main bathroom. The lower level features rear and front entrances, 2 car garage, butler's pantry, recreation room and gas fireplace, and 4th Bedroom or bonus room with full bathroom. Additionally, the home is equipped with 2 Ring doorbells + video surveillance devices (tenant activation required); as well as two Honeywell WiFi enabled thermostats. Also, there is a children's play area just steps away from this lovely home. Pets allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit ($400.00 per pet). Good credit score, references and full-time employment (1 year +) are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16941 CHESLEY PLACE have any available units?
16941 CHESLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16941 CHESLEY PLACE have?
Some of 16941 CHESLEY PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16941 CHESLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
16941 CHESLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16941 CHESLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16941 CHESLEY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 16941 CHESLEY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 16941 CHESLEY PLACE offers parking.
Does 16941 CHESLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16941 CHESLEY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16941 CHESLEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 16941 CHESLEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 16941 CHESLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 16941 CHESLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 16941 CHESLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16941 CHESLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16941 CHESLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16941 CHESLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

