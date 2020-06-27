All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:18 AM

16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE

16919 Gentle Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16919 Gentle Wood Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Come make this lovely Colonial home your new residence. This spacious 4BR/2.5BA home in Wayside Village has more than 2000 sqft. The main level features two bay windows providing natural sunlight into the living room and dining room ; large family room and den/study surrounds the open eat-in kitchen; beyond the sliding glass door is a fenced rear yard with raised stone patio which is perfect for private gatherings, relaxation, or for entertaining family and friends. On the upper level, you'll find the comforts of your resting quarters to include the master bedroom suite with Jacuzzi tub, 3 secondary bedrooms, and laundry. This home is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants (Walmart, Potomac Mills, Stonebridge), a variety of commuting options from US-1 & I-95 including VRE stations (Woodbridge, Rippon Landing, Quantico, and Potomac Shores- coming soon). Housing vouchers (Section 8) may be considered with good credit and good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE have any available units?
16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE have?
Some of 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia