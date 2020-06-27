16919 GENTLE WOOD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Come make this lovely Colonial home your new residence. This spacious 4BR/2.5BA home in Wayside Village has more than 2000 sqft. The main level features two bay windows providing natural sunlight into the living room and dining room ; large family room and den/study surrounds the open eat-in kitchen; beyond the sliding glass door is a fenced rear yard with raised stone patio which is perfect for private gatherings, relaxation, or for entertaining family and friends. On the upper level, you'll find the comforts of your resting quarters to include the master bedroom suite with Jacuzzi tub, 3 secondary bedrooms, and laundry. This home is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants (Walmart, Potomac Mills, Stonebridge), a variety of commuting options from US-1 & I-95 including VRE stations (Woodbridge, Rippon Landing, Quantico, and Potomac Shores- coming soon). Housing vouchers (Section 8) may be considered with good credit and good rental history.