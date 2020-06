Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

PLEASE CONTACT ALT AGENT FOR QUESTIONS AND APPLICATIONS***Entire Home will be painted and Carpet will be washed or replaced before new tenant Take Possession** 3 level Townhouse in River oaks offers 4 beds and 3.5 bath. SS Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Fully Fenced Backyard and much more.. close to I95 and Major Shopping. Close to Wegmens and Much More. Its a Must See!!!!