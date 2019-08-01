4109 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large brick front townhome with 2 car garage in Chantilly. Excellent Location! Hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. Living room with huge windows and dining area. Large open gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, gas fireplace, center island, pantry & access to large Trex deck. Master Suite with walk-in closet, tray ceiling, luxurious bath-soaking tub & separate shower. Two additional large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Lower level has full bath and large family room with access to fenced rear yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, interior and exterior maintenance, and renter's insurance. Sorry no pets and no smoking.