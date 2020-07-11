/
apartments with washer dryer
190 Apartments for rent in Chantilly, VA with washer-dryer
4012 NOVAR DRIVE
4012 Novar Drive, Chantilly, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
well maintained colonial with contemporary flair in quiet neighbourhood . House has tremendous potential. No HOA. Lovely wooded lot with huge nice level back yard. convenient location , A minute to Rt. 50 , walking distance to all shopping center.
4156 PLACID LAKE CT #57C
4156 Placid Lake Court, Chantilly, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large Two Bedroom End Unit Condo. Great Location close to Rt 50, Rt28 and RT 66. Unit backs to common grounds for extra privacy and large grass area. Nice size kitchen with ceramic floors and butcher block counters.
4317 LEES CORNER ROAD
4317 Lees Corner Road, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
950 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Brick Colonial! Gleaming wood floors in most areas, carpet in bedrooms! The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and updated appliances. Large deck overlooking the expansive backyard.
4618 FILLINGAME DRIVE
4618 Fillingame Drive, Chantilly, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2526 sqft
3 Level Single Family with 5 bedroom 3.5 Bath, Fenced Backyard is available now for renting . Main Level Features : Separate Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Laundry, Garage Access.
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
5170 WILLIAM COLIN COURT
5170 William Colin Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
MUST SEE !!!.EXCELLENT 1 LEVEL CONDO WITH 2 LARGE BRS W/WALK-IN-CLOSETS,OPEN FLOOR PLAN,LOTS OF SUNLIGHT, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FRESH PAINT,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT ON BEDROOM LEVEL.MINS TO COMMUTER LOT. IN GATED COMMUNITY.
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.
13106 CORALBERRY DRIVE
13106 Coralberry Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2394 sqft
Lovely 3 level single family home on cul-de-sac. Located in Fairfax, although it is closer to Chantilly this spacious house has open kitchen-den with fireplace, and separate dining room and living room.
13040 RED ADMIRAL PLACE
13040 Red Admiral Place, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3350 sqft
***NEAR FAIR LAKES SHOPPING MALL & EASY TO ACCESS RT.289/WEST OX ROAD/RT.66/FAIR OAKS MALL /RT.29 *** AMAZING 3,350 SQ + LARGE FINISHED BASEMENT *** 4 BEDROOM +4.
3287 TAYLOE COURT
3287 Tayloe Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1232 sqft
Excellent location! Heart of Herndon with many amenities, back to woods, beautiful townhouse with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lights, new HVAC, new water heater, new carpet throughout.
44056 PEIROSA TERRACE
44056 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1542 sqft
Stunning townhouse style 3 Bed 2.5 Bath condo! Located in East Gate community with great schools. Hardwood floors on the main level with open floor plan and attached 1 car garage.
3338 STONE HEATHER COURT
3338 Stone Heather Court, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1744 sqft
Updated kitchen, popular manor ii mode, end unit town house, brick front, back to woods. Great schools. Huge country kitchen w/glass doors to deck. 2 larger bedrooms on the upper level. Lower level has family room and stone fireplace.
4409 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
4409 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Bright top level one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings! Ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors and a fire place. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Huge walk in closet. Great deck with privacy.
5945 HAVENER HOUSE WAY
5945 Havener House Way, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
960 sqft
Great Location!!! Bright End Unit Two Level Townhouse, 2 BR, 1 BA ** Nice and Clean! ** Hardwood Floors on Main Level*** Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Granite Countertops, New SS under-mount Sink, and Newer Appliances*** Updated
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.
44093 PEIROSA TERRACE
44093 Peirosa Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1542 sqft
One of a kind END-UNIT build in 2014 in sought after East Gate community and in a great schools district. Excellent views from main level and bedrooms. Right off of Rt.
13116 MOSS RANCH LN
13116 Moss Ranch Lane, Greenbriar, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4BR/2BA Charming Ranch style home with new carpeting, paint, roof, siding and shutters. Large living and dining room, eat-in kitchen and very large family room. With a large driveway and a 2 car garage and yard front, back and sides.
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Currently being painted and getting new floors. Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.
5115-D TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
5115 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
754 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Specious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.
13816 ASHINGTON COURT
13816 Ashington Court, Centreville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1882 sqft
Bright, light-filled end unit townhouse with private views and fully fenced back yard. Open plan on the main level, bay window in the dining room, large 14x20 deck off the living room, the kitchen has a view of living/dining.
