3740 FARMLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Look no further - This well cared for 3BR/3.5 BA TH has a lot to offer both inside and out! Hardwood/Granite/Ceramic tile. Bright and open eat in kitchen with sunroom bump out adding lots of light(multiple windows and sky lights). Sliding door leads to large deck that backs to woodlands for a beautiful view and added privacy. Master Bath has just been updated and is gorgeous. Lower level family room w/fireplace and sliding door to lovely backyard that backs to woodlands. Easy to preview and won't last long! Pets case by case - Dogs ok.