Look no further - This well cared for 3BR/3.5 BA TH has a lot to offer both inside and out! Hardwood/Granite/Ceramic tile. Bright and open eat in kitchen with sunroom bump out adding lots of light(multiple windows and sky lights). Sliding door leads to large deck that backs to woodlands for a beautiful view and added privacy. Master Bath has just been updated and is gorgeous. Lower level family room w/fireplace and sliding door to lovely backyard that backs to woodlands. Easy to preview and won't last long! Pets case by case - Dogs ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE have any available units?
3740 FARMLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3740 FARMLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3740 FARMLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.