Spacious 4 BR 3.5BA amazingly updated single family home in sought after Armfield Farms. Updates throughout the house to include remodeled kitchen with granite, SS appliances, hdwd floors on top two levels, fully remodeled bathrooms with heated floors, wood burning fireplace. Deck off family room. 2 car garage. Finished basement with new carpet. Too many updates to list. Don't miss!