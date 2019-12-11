All apartments in Chantilly
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE

13527 Pennsboro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13527 Pennsboro Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Main and Upper level of a three levels Single Family located in residential area very close to major Roads Route-50, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway and more. This two level in Main Level has Living Room Dining Room, Kitchen, Deck and one half bath. in upper level has three bedrooms, two Fullpaths. whole house is freshly painted, new granite countertop, sand and finished cabinet, upgraded master bedroom's fullbath. There is a tenant renting the basement, new tenant will pay Two third of the utilities (Gas,Electricity , Water and Trash). Internet will be included in rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE have any available units?
13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE have?
Some of 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

