13527 PENNSBORO DRIVE

Main and Upper level of a three levels Single Family located in residential area very close to major Roads Route-50, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway and more. This two level in Main Level has Living Room Dining Room, Kitchen, Deck and one half bath. in upper level has three bedrooms, two Fullpaths. whole house is freshly painted, new granite countertop, sand and finished cabinet, upgraded master bedroom's fullbath. There is a tenant renting the basement, new tenant will pay Two third of the utilities (Gas,Electricity , Water and Trash). Internet will be included in rent fee.