6309 TREVILIAN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Fabulous and rare 4 level end unit, remodeled and gorgeous! Hardwoods, custom paint, sun filled open floor plan, beautiful renovated kitchen with upgraded 42 inch cabinetry, gleaming granite, bay window & pass thru to dining room. Light filled living room leads to deck & overlooks the lower level. Master bedroom suite with 3 closets has large loft with built-ins & skylights. Light fills the lower level recreation room with cozy woodburning fireplace leading to landscaped fenced yard with patio.