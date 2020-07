Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available by July 1st. Renovated 3 level, 3BR/3BA End-unit Centreville townhouse. Open floor plan on main level w/ lots of natural light and vaulted ceiling. Updated kitchen w/ new granite counters and breakfast bar. One bedroom and full bath on each level. Large basement rec room w/ Fireplace. Two parking spaces directly in front! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only minutes to 28, 29 & 66. Good credit required. No pets.