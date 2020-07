Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Spacious and Well Laid Out Townhouse ready to be made into a Home. NEW Roof, Carpet Upstairs, New Flooring on the Main Level, New Kitchen Countertops. Home backs to trees. Full Size Washer/Dryer, Lots of Storage and Two Reserved Parking Spaces. Previous Tenants Stayed for 10 Years! Community has an Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts and Tot Lot. Close to Shopping Centers, Rt's 620, 28, 29, I-66.