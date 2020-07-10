All apartments in Centreville
6030 NETHERTON STREET
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

6030 NETHERTON STREET

6030 Netherton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Netherton Street, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Bright end unit townhouse with lovely hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace in sought after Newgate community. Interior is in the process of being repainted, and new beautiful counter tops will be installed. Other recent updates include stainless appliances, gas stove with optional convection oven, and ceramic tile in bath. Other features include two convenient, assigned parking spaces, storage under stairs, plantation shutters, crown molding and recent paint. Great community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and tot lots. Convenient to grocery, shopping and dining and close to Dulles Airport and major commuting routes. $45/pp application fee to RE/MAX Gateway. AGENTS, please follow all COVID-19 protocol in showing notes when showing, thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 NETHERTON STREET have any available units?
6030 NETHERTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6030 NETHERTON STREET have?
Some of 6030 NETHERTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 NETHERTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6030 NETHERTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 NETHERTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6030 NETHERTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6030 NETHERTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6030 NETHERTON STREET offers parking.
Does 6030 NETHERTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6030 NETHERTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 NETHERTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6030 NETHERTON STREET has a pool.
Does 6030 NETHERTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 6030 NETHERTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 NETHERTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 NETHERTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 NETHERTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 NETHERTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

