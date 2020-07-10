6030 NETHERTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Bright end unit townhouse with lovely hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace in sought after Newgate community. Interior is in the process of being repainted, and new beautiful counter tops will be installed. Other recent updates include stainless appliances, gas stove with optional convection oven, and ceramic tile in bath. Other features include two convenient, assigned parking spaces, storage under stairs, plantation shutters, crown molding and recent paint. Great community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and tot lots. Convenient to grocery, shopping and dining and close to Dulles Airport and major commuting routes. $45/pp application fee to RE/MAX Gateway. AGENTS, please follow all COVID-19 protocol in showing notes when showing, thank you.