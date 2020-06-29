All apartments in Centreville
Location

6012 Westbourne Place, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
New Kitchen just updated! Immaculate 3BR/#3Full Bath/1 Half Bath townhouse with charming front porch & walk out lower level backing to lovely wooded view. Fully fenced backyard with patio. Two assigned parking spaces plus plenty of guest parking. Community backs to Cub Run Stream Valley Park & close proximity to Cub Run Recreation Center. Conveniently located for easy commute to RT 66, RT 28, RT 29. Close to shopping & Restaurants & Movie Theater and more. Require not more than 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE have any available units?
6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE have?
Some of 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE offers parking.
Does 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
