6012 WESTBOURNE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking media room

New Kitchen just updated! Immaculate 3BR/#3Full Bath/1 Half Bath townhouse with charming front porch & walk out lower level backing to lovely wooded view. Fully fenced backyard with patio. Two assigned parking spaces plus plenty of guest parking. Community backs to Cub Run Stream Valley Park & close proximity to Cub Run Recreation Center. Conveniently located for easy commute to RT 66, RT 28, RT 29. Close to shopping & Restaurants & Movie Theater and more. Require not more than 2 incomes to qualify.