Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT

5803 Orchard Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

5803 Orchard Hill Court, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 BR/2 BA Condo has been completely renovated to include Wall to Wall Carpeting and Paint throughout, Kitchen with granite counter tops, Newer Stainless Steel and Black Appliances. Very Private with Master Bedroom and bath on the upper level and 2nd Bedroom and bath on the main level. Washer/Dryer and AC unit (2016), Hot Water Heater (2017). New private deck that backs to woods with additional storage room and new front door (current). Siding on entire building and roof to be replaced by the end of the year and all wood will be painted and owner will put in new windows at that time. Non smoking. 1 Pet up to 50 Lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT have any available units?
5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT have?
Some of 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT has units with air conditioning.
