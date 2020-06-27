5803 ORCHARD HILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 BR/2 BA Condo has been completely renovated to include Wall to Wall Carpeting and Paint throughout, Kitchen with granite counter tops, Newer Stainless Steel and Black Appliances. Very Private with Master Bedroom and bath on the upper level and 2nd Bedroom and bath on the main level. Washer/Dryer and AC unit (2016), Hot Water Heater (2017). New private deck that backs to woods with additional storage room and new front door (current). Siding on entire building and roof to be replaced by the end of the year and all wood will be painted and owner will put in new windows at that time. Non smoking. 1 Pet up to 50 Lbs.