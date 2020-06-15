All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:42 PM

5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE

5632 Kertscher Terrace · (703) 860-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5632 Kertscher Terrace, Centreville, VA 20120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great Location! Great House! Great Condition! Newly Painted Beautiful Spacious home with an open floor plan and 3 finished levels. Hardwood floors on main level, 2-story family room with floor to ceiling windows & gas fireplace. Modern large eat-in kitchen with island and granite counter-top. Dining room, living room with office & powder room on main. Master bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, 5th bedroom/den. Finished basement with an extra room and full bath. Low HOA fee in this lovely sought-after community. Close to shopping, schools and easy access to I-66, 29 and Fairfax County Parkway!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE have any available units?
5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE have?
Some of 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE offer parking?
No, 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE have a pool?
No, 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
