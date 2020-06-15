5632 KERTSCHER TERRACE

Amenities

Great Location! Great House! Great Condition! Newly Painted Beautiful Spacious home with an open floor plan and 3 finished levels. Hardwood floors on main level, 2-story family room with floor to ceiling windows & gas fireplace. Modern large eat-in kitchen with island and granite counter-top. Dining room, living room with office & powder room on main. Master bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, 5th bedroom/den. Finished basement with an extra room and full bath. Low HOA fee in this lovely sought-after community. Close to shopping, schools and easy access to I-66, 29 and Fairfax County Parkway!.