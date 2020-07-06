All apartments in Centreville
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

14612 Battery Ridge Ln

14612 Battery Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14612 Battery Ridge Lane, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Charming 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome in Centreville - Renters Warehouse presents to you this charming 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Townhouse in Centreville. Large eat in kitchen with tons of natural light, kitchen island, oak cabinets, gas cooking, and pantry. Master suite has cathedral ceilings, walk in closet, and luxury bath with jetted tub. Walk out basement has tons of storage, a fully finished rec room with wood burning fire place and an additional full bath. Fenced rear and deck. Close to i66, Dulles Airport, shops and fine dining. Community includes POOL, tennis courts, and tot lots. Cats only, and add an additional $35/month pet rent, plus $200 refundable pet deposit. 2 assigned parking spots. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5349143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14612 Battery Ridge Ln have any available units?
14612 Battery Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14612 Battery Ridge Ln have?
Some of 14612 Battery Ridge Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14612 Battery Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14612 Battery Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14612 Battery Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14612 Battery Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14612 Battery Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14612 Battery Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 14612 Battery Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14612 Battery Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14612 Battery Ridge Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14612 Battery Ridge Ln has a pool.
Does 14612 Battery Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 14612 Battery Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14612 Battery Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14612 Battery Ridge Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14612 Battery Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 14612 Battery Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

