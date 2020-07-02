14606 INDIAN SUMMER COURT

Amenities

* Amazing Location* Shopping, Dining, Groceries within walking distance* Near Public Bus Transit* Walk to Commuter Lot* Super close to Parking Lot for metro* Hop onto I-66, Route 28, 29 & the Fairfax Co Pkwy in minutes* Move-in Ready Gorgeous Town-home in Bryarton* Bright and Open floor plan with Large Bay Windows allowing for tons of natural light* The home features wonderful 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and 1 Car Garage in front* Spacious Gourmet kitchen with Breakfast/ Sun room *Large living room and Separate dining room* Main Level also has a convenient Powder Room* Great size Master Bedroom with Custom Walk in Closet* And Luxury Bath with Shower, Tub and Double Vanities* Two additional Bedrooms share a Beautiful Guest Bath Upstairs* Walkout Lower Level Rec room with Gas Fireplace and half bathroom* Also has a Custom deck and Brick Paver patio* Thank You for showing