Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

14225 Saint Germain Dr B

14225 Saint Germain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14225 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3Bed 2.5Bath Town-Home Style Condo - Property Id: 264726

Nice beautiful, well maintained town-home style condo in Centreville Crossing Community, 3 BED, 2.5 BA, 1-Car Garage. 2328 sq ft, three level luxury Living room, Dining room (split-level), Gourmet eat-in Kitchen, Family room, gas Fireplace, Balcony, powder room, Master Bed, Master Bath, two large bedrooms, full bath. He and She walk-in closets in Master Bed Room.

Centreville Crossing is also very conveniently located for all the other amenities that are in the area, such as restaurants, fitness center, doctors offices, library and shopping within walking distance.

Public transport links are very good from Centreville Crossing with easy access to Rt. 66, Rt. 28, and Rt. 29and it is on the route of the Fairfax County Connector bus which will take you directly to a metro station from where you are able to get into the city. The bus stop is few steps away from the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264726
Property Id 264726

(RLNE5731138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14225 Saint Germain Dr B have any available units?
14225 Saint Germain Dr B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 14225 Saint Germain Dr B have?
Some of 14225 Saint Germain Dr B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14225 Saint Germain Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
14225 Saint Germain Dr B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14225 Saint Germain Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 14225 Saint Germain Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 14225 Saint Germain Dr B offer parking?
Yes, 14225 Saint Germain Dr B offers parking.
Does 14225 Saint Germain Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14225 Saint Germain Dr B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14225 Saint Germain Dr B have a pool?
No, 14225 Saint Germain Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 14225 Saint Germain Dr B have accessible units?
No, 14225 Saint Germain Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 14225 Saint Germain Dr B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14225 Saint Germain Dr B has units with dishwashers.
Does 14225 Saint Germain Dr B have units with air conditioning?
No, 14225 Saint Germain Dr B does not have units with air conditioning.

