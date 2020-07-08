14225 Saint Germain Dr B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Unit B Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3Bed 2.5Bath Town-Home Style Condo - Property Id: 264726



Nice beautiful, well maintained town-home style condo in Centreville Crossing Community, 3 BED, 2.5 BA, 1-Car Garage. 2328 sq ft, three level luxury Living room, Dining room (split-level), Gourmet eat-in Kitchen, Family room, gas Fireplace, Balcony, powder room, Master Bed, Master Bath, two large bedrooms, full bath. He and She walk-in closets in Master Bed Room.



Centreville Crossing is also very conveniently located for all the other amenities that are in the area, such as restaurants, fitness center, doctors offices, library and shopping within walking distance.



Public transport links are very good from Centreville Crossing with easy access to Rt. 66, Rt. 28, and Rt. 29and it is on the route of the Fairfax County Connector bus which will take you directly to a metro station from where you are able to get into the city. The bus stop is few steps away from the house.

