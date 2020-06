Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Impeccable new hardwood flooring throughout the home, including bedrooms! unfortunately pets are not allowed, Huge, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in perfect location of Centreville. Front loading garage attached, with a walkout level basement, this home is conveniently located near the movie theatre, restaurants and shopping center. Gorgeous neighborhood, and immaculate hardwood flooring, this will not be on the market for long.