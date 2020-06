Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Bright, light-filled end unit townhouse with private views and fully fenced back yard. Open plan on the main level, bay window in the dining room, large 14x20 deck off the living room, the kitchen has a view of living/dining. Neutral paint and carpet throughout. Master with double sinks, large walk-in closet. Lower level bedroom, full bath, rec room & walkout to yard. Two assigned spaces and open parking. Pool & tennis & basketball courts. No pets.