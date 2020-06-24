5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

New England in Northern Virginia! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a charming, heavily treed neighborhood in popular Burke Centre Conservancy. Renovated kitchen and baths, cozy family room with brick wall and wood burning fireplace off the kitchen, and formal dining and living rooms. Barbecue and dine on the new flagstone patio just outside the remodeled kitchen, with its granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors on main and upper levels, recessed lighting, custom blinds, gorgeous master bath with dressing area and large walk-in closet, Nest thermostat, new 50 gallon gas water heater, large two car garage, and loads of storage space. Finished lower level with full bath and walk-in closet. Lovely butterfly garden in front. Professionally managed. Stairs to attic space. See https://www.burkecentreweb.com for information about all of the wonderful amenities, activities, events and classes in the Conservancy. Sought-after school pyramid-Terra Centre ES and James Robinson Secondary. .3 miles to 18P bus to Pentagon/metrorail, 1 mile path or 2 mile drive to Burke Centre Virginia Railway Express station, less than 1 mile to Terra Centre Elementary School and less than 4 miles to James Robinson Secondary School. 1 mile to shopping-Giant supermarket, Walmart, cleaners, coffee shops and other conveniences. No pets please.