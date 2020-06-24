All apartments in Burke Centre
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE

5926 New England Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5926 New England Woods Drive, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
New England in Northern Virginia! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in a charming, heavily treed neighborhood in popular Burke Centre Conservancy. Renovated kitchen and baths, cozy family room with brick wall and wood burning fireplace off the kitchen, and formal dining and living rooms. Barbecue and dine on the new flagstone patio just outside the remodeled kitchen, with its granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Wood floors on main and upper levels, recessed lighting, custom blinds, gorgeous master bath with dressing area and large walk-in closet, Nest thermostat, new 50 gallon gas water heater, large two car garage, and loads of storage space. Finished lower level with full bath and walk-in closet. Lovely butterfly garden in front. Professionally managed. Stairs to attic space. See https://www.burkecentreweb.com for information about all of the wonderful amenities, activities, events and classes in the Conservancy. Sought-after school pyramid-Terra Centre ES and James Robinson Secondary. .3 miles to 18P bus to Pentagon/metrorail, 1 mile path or 2 mile drive to Burke Centre Virginia Railway Express station, less than 1 mile to Terra Centre Elementary School and less than 4 miles to James Robinson Secondary School. 1 mile to shopping-Giant supermarket, Walmart, cleaners, coffee shops and other conveniences. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5926 NEW ENGLAND WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
