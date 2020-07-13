/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:12 PM
297 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,506
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10043 Downeys Wood Ct.
10043 Downeys Wood Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1052 sqft
RENOVATED 3BR 3BA home in Burke Centre Community - RENOVATED 3BR 3BA Home in fabulous Burke Centre Community with 1-car garage*Owner takes so much pride in keeping home in the best of condition for her tenants! Well-maintained bright & open
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10260 FERN POOL COURT
10260 Fern Pool Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
**What a great home in Burke Centre !! The owner has lavished love on this home. Live the Burke Centre lifestyle. Plenty of room in this home. Main level is bright and cheerful with eat in kitchen. Living room walks out to deck for outdoor living.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5801 WALDEN COMMONS COURT
5801 Walden Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Beautifully updated end unit townhome with attached garage! Lovely open floor plan with a fireplace on the main level. Walk out of the finished basement to a gorgeous stone patio. Sip your coffee on the back deck in a wonderful park-like setting.
Results within 1 mile of Burke Centre
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10278 COLONY PARK DRIVE
10278 Colony Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1941 sqft
DELIGHFUL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SETTING-STUNNING WOODED VIEWS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-CORIAN COUNTERS-ATRIUM DOOR TO DECK OFF KITCHEN-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH & JETTED TUB-LL FAM RM W/RASIED BRICK HEARTH FIREPLACE-WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD/PATIO-COMMUNITY
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
Results within 5 miles of Burke Centre
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
26 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
49 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
18 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,528
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
40 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,517
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
36 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,619
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
64 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
19 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
16 Units Available
Mantua
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,398
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
137 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9113 Colt Ln
9113 Colt Lane, Fairfax County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2909 sqft
9113 Colt Ln Available 08/03/20 Elegant, Updated & Spacious 5BR, 3.5BA Brick Colonial in Woodson HS District - Elegant, Updated & Spacious 5BR, 3.
Similar Pages
Burke Centre 1 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 BedroomsBurke Centre 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurke Centre 3 BedroomsBurke Centre Apartments with Balcony
Burke Centre Apartments with GarageBurke Centre Apartments with GymBurke Centre Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Centre Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Centre Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA