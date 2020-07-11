/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM
103 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
22 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10182 SASSAFRAS WOODS CT
10182 Sassafras Woods Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PROFESSIONALY CLEANED and ready for you**This home has been freshly painted and new tub/tile installed in guest bathroom**New refrigerator to be installed July 7th**Energy efficient LED bulbs in all light fixtures**Newer ceiling fans**Thermal tilt
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10260 FERN POOL COURT
10260 Fern Pool Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
**What a great home in Burke Centre !! The owner has lavished love on this home. Live the Burke Centre lifestyle. Plenty of room in this home. Main level is bright and cheerful with eat in kitchen. Living room walks out to deck for outdoor living.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10728 ACORN KNOLL COURT
10728 Acorn Knoll Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 3BR, 2.5BA home located on wooded cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10310 POND SPICE TERRACE
10310 Pond Spice Terrace, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1328 sqft
Great townhome for lease in wonderful neighborhood! Don't miss it! Available as soon as 8/1! This charming three level townhome in the heart of Burke Centre will make you smile as you walk in the front door.
Results within 1 mile of Burke Centre
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5519 WHITFIELD COURT
5519 Whitfield Court, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1830 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * NO S.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5416 HELM COURT
5416 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
Welcome to convenient and popular Glen Cove! This great End Unit 3 Bedroom Townhouse features, a beautifully updated Eat-In Kitchen, 2 updated full Baths plus 2 Half Baths , a huge finished Walk-Out Basement Recreation Room, a very spacious
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10278 COLONY PARK DRIVE
10278 Colony Park Drive, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1941 sqft
DELIGHFUL HOME IN BEAUTIFUL SETTING-STUNNING WOODED VIEWS-HARDWOOD FLOORS-CORIAN COUNTERS-ATRIUM DOOR TO DECK OFF KITCHEN-MASTER SUITE W/PRIVATE BATH & JETTED TUB-LL FAM RM W/RASIED BRICK HEARTH FIREPLACE-WALK-OUT TO FENCED REAR YARD/PATIO-COMMUNITY
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5635 SUTHERLAND COURT
5635 Sutherland Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2112 sqft
Lots of walking trails and creeks all around the area. This gorgeous first time rental townhome is a MUST SEE! Newly renovated three levels townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and two half baths with lots and lots of luxury features.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2977 sqft
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5428 LONG BOAT COURT
5428 Long Boat Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Location! Close to GMU, VRE, and public transportation, great front porch and water views in the fall from the back deck. The property backs to woods.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5450 Stavendish Street
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6010 HEATHWICK COURT
6010 Heathwick Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2243 sqft
Large 3BR, 3-1/2BA 3-lvl End Unit Townhouse w/Dual Entrance (Front into Kitchen & Side into Formal Foyer). New counters will be installed in the kitchen as well as new carpet prior to new tenant moving in. Quiet neighborhood.Pets Not Allowed
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10298 LATNEY ROAD
10298 Latney Road, Fairfax Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1717 sqft
End unit town home, near VRE rail road station, Target, Walmart, public bus nearby. All finished 3 levels, new carpet, mirrors, deck and walk out basement. 3 Br and 2.55 ba. Full size deck from Kitchen area. Near GMU, Burke Centre parkway.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5404 HELM COURT
5404 Helm Court, Kings Park West, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Wow, (eat in kitchen) with 2019 updated kitchen with cabinets, granite, ss gas stove & vent, has great storage. All lighting, flooring and baths have been updated. Newer W& D. 3BR/2.5BA with W/O LL. LL family room and great storage area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9503 SCORPIO LANE
9503 Scorpio Lane, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3168 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This listing is for the basement of this house only. It has its own entrance for privacy. Full basement with outside entrance. 2 bedrooms ( one is smaller than the other) with a full bathroom. Has over 900 SQ of space. Has a living and a dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Burke Centre
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
34 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,619
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
66 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
42 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
27 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
51 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
