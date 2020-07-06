43387 Allisons Ridge Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious townhome has been updated and transformed into an extraordinary, modern living space. The large deck is conveniently accessible from the dining area and will provide you with ample space to soak up the sun and entertain friends and loved ones. Parking is provided by 2-car garage and multi-car driveway. The modern master bath has a soaking Jacuzzi tub, limestone floors and a double vanity perfect for relaxation after a long day. The kitchen is tastefully appointed with gas stove, stainless steel fridge, maple cabinets and center island perfect for prep work or breakfast area. Roomy basement has cozy fireplace and convenient walkout to a rear fenced area perfect for entertaining or barbecue. This community is only a short drive from the toll road, Moorfield Station and Brambleton Town Center, which includes shopping, dining, movies, farmers' market and destination for summer concerts. Pets ok with owner approval.