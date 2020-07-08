43322 COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful SFH for rent at a great central location. * 4 BR, 3.5BA, 2 car garage.Covered Front porch. Hardwood flooring on entire main level & part of upper level. Spacious living room and dining room flooded with tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertop, SS appliances, breakfast nook by the window. Huge family room with gas fireplace, glass doors leading to deck for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, common lounge area. Minutes to airport and many commuter routes! No Pets please!