Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Pictures Coming Soon! Newly Available End Unit Townhouse in desirable Broadlands! 3 Bedroom, 3 level home with garage space and fully fenced backyard. Den space on lower level can be guest bedroom or private office. Verizon FIOS included in rent!! Newly painted and spacious. Take advantage of the walking trails in Broadlands, home is within reasonable walking distance to Harris Teeter, which has a commuter bus stop! Don't miss this one!