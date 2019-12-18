43260 TUMBLETREE TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful End Unit Town Home in Popular Broadlands area! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, 1 Car Garage. **Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet **Master Bath with Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub and Shower **Convenient Bedroom Level Laundry w/Washer & Dryer ** Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Gas Stove, Breakfast Bar, Tile Flooring ** Sliding Door off the Kitchen to a Large Back Deck with Gate **Living Room off the Kitchen for Additional Living Space **Lower Level Rec Room with Gas Fireplace walks out to Patio and Fenced Backyard **This is the Home you've been looking for!