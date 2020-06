Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic 3-level TH centrally located in Broadlands close to shopping, pools, and commuter routes. Open floor plan with large sun room and bumpouts on all three levels. Huge kitchen/family room. Back yard and deck backs to common area. 2 walk in closets in master plus HUGE storage space in garage. Cozy fireplace in living room. Terrific Broadlands amenities. Large kitchen/sunroom. Sorry no pets.