43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South*Enter upon grand 2-story foyer*High ceilings & open concept*Upscale trim package with wainscotting, crown molding & chair rail throughout!Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level*Large Kitchen with family room off kitchen featuring cozy gas fireplace & ample sunlight streaming through wall of windows*Formal Dining room & spacious living room*Head upstairs with more gleaming hardwood floors on stairs, upper hallway & into Huge Master Suite*Master Suite Bath with His & Her Vanity, soaking tub & tiled floors*3 additional nicely sized bedrooms upstairs + BONUS rec area/homework station on upper level with built-in desks! Fully finished basement with 5th Bedroom, full bath & walks out to patio & fenced backyard or take steps & walk up to deck*Ample storage throughout! Excellent HOA amenities included PLUS Verizon internet included in rent! TENANT ALLOWING SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY ONLY TO SERIOUS INQUIRIES*VISITORS MUST WEAR MASKS & REMOVE SHOES*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1a625d36-0348-47c6-b98c-364a1b5018e1/?utm_source=captureapp*AVAILABLE 8.3.2020*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



