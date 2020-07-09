All apartments in Broadlands
43144 Sunderland Terrace

43144 Sunderland Ter · No Longer Available
Location

43144 Sunderland Ter, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2 BR + den, 2 BA condo in Active Adult community (55+) in Broadlands (Ashburn), VA. First floor unit - handicapped accessible - freshly painted. One car garage plus one additional outside reserved parking space, tennis courts, pool membership included. Across from Broadlands Marketplace with Harris Teeter, restaurants, Walgreens. Under 5 minutes to toll road and soon-to-be-completed Silverline Metro Station. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, enormous walk-in pantry, gas fireplace, ceiling fans. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43144 Sunderland Terrace have any available units?
43144 Sunderland Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 43144 Sunderland Terrace have?
Some of 43144 Sunderland Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43144 Sunderland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
43144 Sunderland Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43144 Sunderland Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 43144 Sunderland Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 43144 Sunderland Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 43144 Sunderland Terrace offers parking.
Does 43144 Sunderland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43144 Sunderland Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43144 Sunderland Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 43144 Sunderland Terrace has a pool.
Does 43144 Sunderland Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, 43144 Sunderland Terrace has accessible units.
Does 43144 Sunderland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43144 Sunderland Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 43144 Sunderland Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43144 Sunderland Terrace has units with air conditioning.

