43095 WYNRIDGE DRIVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage tennis court

To access building you will need to use the keypad to call the agent to gain access. Luxurious adult living ! 2nd floor unit, 3 bed, 2 bath. Near Ashburn Metro Silver Line and walking distance to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Private one-car garage opens to foyer of The Signature at Broadlands building. Modern open floor plan with hardwood floors, private balcony with wooded views, lots of natural light. Includes living and dining areas, gourmet kitchen with bar seating, stainless steel appliances and upgraded counters. Massive master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanities and standing shower. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Building amenities include entertainment areas, lounge areas, business center and massive shared rooftop terrace. Community also includes community center, three pools, tennis courts and fitness center.